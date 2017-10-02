× Unclaimed cremated remains of about 50 people to be buried in Lancaster Co. cemetery

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The unclaimed cremated remains of about 50 people will be buried in Lancaster County on Wednesday. They all have names, but no one has come forward to claim them.

A family donated a gravesite at the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery in East Lampeter Township as the final resting place for them.

Noah Zimmerman, the cemetery’s caretaker, said, “They will be buried in individual urns but all in one vault.”

Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni said he didn’t want to do the burial anonymously or co-mingle the remains. He is asking for family members of the deceased to come forward to claim their loved ones.

Some of the bodies were cremated more than 15 years ago.

Diamantoni said, “The number of cremated remains sadly have been increasing steadily over that 15 year period of time. And the numbers have actually sharply increased over the last year.”

Families may not have the resources to bury their loved ones or didn’t have a good relationship with the deceased person.

Zimmerman said, “To think someone wouldn’t care. That is sad.”

On Wednesday there will be a ceremony for those unclaimed remains.

Diamantoni said, “Each of those decedents will be individually recognized at the time of the ceremony.”

The coroner said no matter what happens, they will get a proper burial.

He said, “I think it’s important people have lived lives -that their lives have meaning and their lives are acknowledged, and that people are buried with the dignity and the respect that each and every one of us deserves.”

This is the list of names of the deceased:

Carl Haubert, 66, Oct. 4, 2008

Robert McKinney, 81, Feb. 10, 2008

Lemke Tollefson, 71, Oct. 22, 2008

Robert Newcomer, 55, June 26, 2008

Glen Vincent, 65, Dec. 29, 2008

Amos J. Weiant, 93, March 2, 2008

Jeffrey Miller, 51, Nov. 3, 2008

Joseph Habacker, 81, June 27, 2008

Randy Ahrendsen, 57, Nov. 2, 2009

Mikhail V. Petukhov, 57, June 10, 2009

Cecelio A. Mercado, 54, Feb. 21, 2009

Alexander Mobley, 58, Jan. 1, 2009

Leroy Long, 60, Nov. 6, 2010

Sharon Strach, 59, Aug. 12, 2010

Gene A. Padilla, 72, Jan. 29, 2010

William R. Neiman, 60, Feb. 16, 2010

Debra Ann Thompson, 62, May 6, 2010

Sarah Miller, 68, July 16, 2011

Marian V. Hartzell, 82, Jan. 27, 2011

George Koukoulis, 47, April 28, 2011

John D. Carr, 65, July 22, 2011

James Harrison, 67, Dec. 13, 2011

Edward L. Peterson, 65, Jan. 3, 2012

Charles Hager, 71, May 2, 2012

Donald L. Bachman, 72, Feb. 3, 2012

Alonzo Williams, 52, April 18, 2012

Clarence J. Beamer, 76, April 21, 2012

William H. Mitchell, 71, Aug. 14, 2012

Robert Watt, 65, June 13, 2013

Henry T. Hansen, 54, Feb. 19, 2013

Yvonne E. Yohe, 74, March 13, 2013

Jose Sicairos Jimenez, 54, June 4, 2013

Robert Adams, 54, July 24, 2013

John W. Sanders, 85, Feb. 13, 2014

Anthony St. George-Reid, 63, Feb. 22, 2014

Linda Ream, 62, March 11, 2014

Lloyd S. Ashby, 68, April 14, 2014

Irving Luna, 54, Aug. 23, 2014

Mary A. Polson, 55, Oct. 5, 2014

Gloria (Gina) Trainor, 54, Oct. 15, 2014

Bruce James Hartzall, 64, Jan. 8, 2014

Timothy W. Rhodes, 57, Nov. 22, 2014

Gloria A. Freeman, 92, Jan. 3, 2015

Stella Watlington, 74, Feb. 7, 2015

Larry Ziegler, 59, March 25, 2015

Gerald Rameckers, 93, March 30, 2015

Troy G. Jordan, 50, May 25, 2015

Douglas Leeper, 61, June 29, 2012