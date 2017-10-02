Warming through the week and staying dry too until the weekend

PLENTY OF SUN: Chilly temperatures begin Monday morning under clear skies. Temperatures for many are beginning in the upper 30s, with plenty of other spots feeling 40s. Abundant sunshine warms these numbers fast through the morning, so the jacket won’t be necessary by the afternoon. Expect the abundant sunshine to warm temperatures into the lower to middle 70s! This makes it a touch on the mild side for early October. Clear skies allow temperatures to fall swiftly again tonight. Expect lows in the lower to middle 40s. Some isolated upper 30s are possible once again for some.

VERY WARM THROUGH MIDWEEK: Impressive warming continues through the middle of the week. Plenty of sunshine boosts temperatures higher into the 70s on Tuesday. It’s a similar scenario for Wednesday, with mainly sunny skies. Readings are in the upper 70s and pushing the 80 degree mark by this point as the dry stretch continues. Thursday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds, and quite the warm day. Readings reach the lower 80s in many spots.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES: Fortunately, it does appear there are some rain chances trying to sneak in for the upcoming weekend. There’s a decent chance for some showers Friday, and then again on either Saturday or Sunday depending on the timing of the next systems. High temperatures should remain above average, with readings well into the 70s. Readings could be back to near 80 degrees by Sunday.

Have a great Monday!