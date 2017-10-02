Work on New Bridgeville Road bridge in Lower Windsor Township postponed

HARRISBURG — The scheduled closing of the Route 425 (New Bridgeville Road) bridge over Fishing Creek at the Chanceford-Lower Windsor Township line in York County has been postponed, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge was scheduled to be closed this week.

Construction work on the bridge is now expected to begin during the week of October 9, and is scheduled to be completed in late December, PennDOT says.

During this time, drivers will be directed to follow a detour along Richmond Road (Route 2035) and Burkholder Road (Route 2014).

In the event of unfavorable weather or unforeseen activities, this schedule may still change, according to PennDOT.

The bridge is one of the 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, according to PennDOT. The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, under which PWKP will finance, design, replace and maintain the bridges for 25 years.

The approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists, the organization says.