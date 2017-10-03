× 2 men injured in Harrisburg shooting; suspect still on the loose

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two men were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after shots rang out in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg.

Police were dispatched to the area of 16th and Market streets around 2:20 p.m.

One man was shot in the torso while another was struck in the arm, police add.

“I saw two men darting towards the barber shop across the street and one of them was hit,” Harrisburg resident Tamra Devon told FOX43. “The next thing I know there’s just chaos. And this just doesn’t usually happen around this time of day. It usually is at night if we get any type of shooting around here.”

The person responsible is still on the loose.