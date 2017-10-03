3 teenagers charged with assault in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. — Three teenagers from Lebanon have been charged after an alleged assault that occurred Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Mykal Perez and Ebony Benitez, 19, and another male, 17, all from Lebanon are facing numerous charges in connection with the assault.

The assault occurred Sunday, at North 6th and Crowell streets in Lebanon. According to a release put out by police, the three boys attacked a 23-year old woman without reason. They attempted to take her phone from her as they punched her in the face and head. At least three times during the assault, Perez allegedly used a stun gun on the victim. When the victim’s father showed up, he chased the suspects from the scene, but they were later found by police a short distance away. Police were able to recover the stun gun.

Perez has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, Prohibited Offensive Weapons and Possessing Instruments of Crime. He was incarcerated in lieu of $75,000.

Benitez has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Robbery and Simple Assault. He was incarcerated in lieu of $50,000.

The 17-year old has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Attempted Robbery and Simple Assault, and was detained by the Lebanon County Juvenile Probation Department.

Perez and Benitez are both currently in Lebanon County Correctional Facility, and are awaiting preliminary hearings, both of which are scheduled for next Thursday.