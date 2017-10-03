All Yahoo user accounts were affected by 2013 data theft

NEW YORK — Yahoo, now part of Oath, believes that all of its user accounts that existed in 2013 were affected by the data theft that occurred in August of that year.

In December 2016, Yahoo disclosed that more than one billion of the approximately three billion accounts had likely been affected. That has since been changed after an investigation, with the assistance of outside forensic experts, concluded.

According to Oath, Yahoo is sending email notifications to the additional affected user accounts. The investigation indicates that the information stolen did not include passwords in clear text, payment card data, or bank account information, the release states.

Yahoo notes that this is not a new security threat and the company has taken measures to protect all accounts: including directly notifying impacted users identified at the time, requiring password changes and invalidating unencrypted security questions and answers so that they could not be used to access an account.

Additional information regarding this issue is available on the Yahoo 2013 Account Security Update FAQs page, https://yahoo.com/security-update.