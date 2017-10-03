× Bellefonte man facing charges after threatening wife with handgun outside a Penn State Football game

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– A Bellefonte man is facing charges after allegedly threatening his wife with a handgun outside the Penn State Football game.

Austin Swanger, 23, is facing terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and simple assault among other related charges for his role in the incident.

On September 30 at approximately 5:35 p.m., police responded to Penn State Football parking lot 12 for a reported domestic altercation.

Upon arrival, police met with the victim who told police that the couple was at the football game when she saw a text from an unknown number come to her husband’s cell phone.

When the victim confronted Swanger about it, she ended up leaving the game.

Swanger met up with the victim at their Dodge Ram truck parked in parking lot 12, and got into the driver’s side of the vehicle. At that point, Swanger pulled out a .357 caliber handgun from the driver’s door pocket.

When the victim opened the passenger’s side door, Swanger pointed the gun at her and told her to get in the truck.

The victim refused and closed the door to the truck when Swanger began to move the vehicle.

Then, the victim grabbed personal belonging from the back seat of the vehicle, and began to walk to contact police.

However, Swanger drove to the victim’s location and threatened the family’s animals before leaving.

After the victim met with police, Swanger was taken into custody and admitted to threatening his wife.

Now, Swanger is facing charges.