College staff hope to inspire students with simulated surgery

RED LION, Pa. -- York College staff hope a simulation held on Tuesday will inspire some high school students to seek jobs in the medical field.

The Nurse Anesthetist program of York College of Pennsylvania partnered with Wellspan York hospital's medical simulation center, to create a mock operating room at Red Lion Area Senior High School. The team conducted mock surgery and simulations of other medical procedures.

Organizers say the event showcases a wide variety of health careers for students.

"I can just see the excitement on their faces," said Jennifer McCandless, Human Anatomy and Physiology teacher at the school. "They're just loving the whole thing."

Organizers say 60 students took part in the simulation, the highest number of students to ever attend the annual event.