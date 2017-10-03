Construction Complete for Route 74 Bridge Over Montour Creek

Bridge replaced as part of Public-Private Partnership

Harrisburg, PA – The Route 74 (Veterans Way) bridge, which spans Montour Creek in Tyrone Township, Perry County, reopened to traffic today. This bridge was replaced as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Rapid Bridge Replacement Project and allows PennDOT to remove it from the state’s structurally deficient bridge list.

Replacement work for this bridge was performed by Doli Construction of Chalfont, PA.

The new crossing is longer and wider than the one it replaced and is designed with a 100-year lifespan.

This bridge is referred to as JV-288 and is one out of the 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. JV references the joint-venture partnership between Walsh/Granite, which is leading construction for the entire project.

The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership (P3) between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP), under which PWKP will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges for 25 years. The P3 approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.

To see the bridges included in the statewide initiative and to learn more about the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, go to http://www.parapidbridges.com. To learn more about P3 in Pennsylvania, visit http://www.p3forpa.pa.gov.

SOURCE: Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners