× Don’t forget: The deadline for PA voter registration is one week away

HARRISBURG — If you want to vote in November, your time to apply for new voter registration or make changes to your existing registration is running out.

The deadline for registration is Tuesday, October 10, according to a reminder issued by Secretary of State Pedro A. Cortés today.

“Voting is one of our most fundamental rights,” Cortés said. “That’s why Governor Wolf and the Department of State have made it a priority to implement innovations that make registration more convenient, secure and accessible.”

The state’s online voter registration application can be found at register.votesPA.com . In addition to applying for a new registration, the OVR system can also be used to make updates to an existing voter record, such as a change of name, address or party affiliation.

Since the OVR launch in August 2015, more than 962,000 eligible Pennsylvanians have used the site.

Voters are also encouraged to use the online system to confirm their registration status prior to the deadline.

Registered voters planning to cast an absentee ballot are advised to pay close attention to important deadlines. Although the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, October 31, the voted ballots must be received in the county election office by 5 p.m. on Friday, November 3.

Due to the 3-day time frame and cutbacks in service by the U.S. Postal Service, voters are strongly urged to mail their absentee ballot request (PDF) no later than October 20, two weeks before the voted ballot must be received by the county office.

Voters may deliver their voted absentee ballots in person to county election offices or mail them if there is adequate time for delivery. A postmark is not sufficient for the ballot to be counted.

On November 7, Pennsylvania voters will elect judges for the Pennsylvania Supreme, Pennsylvania Superior and Commonwealth courts, as well as the Court of Common Pleas in each county. Also on the ballot will be an array of local and county seats.

Individuals wishing to register to vote in the November election must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election.

A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual desires to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election.

At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the election.

Eligible voters also can register by mail or apply in person at a county voter registration office; county assistance offices; Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices; PennDOT photo and driver’s license centers; Armed Forces recruitment centers; county clerk of orphans’ courts or marriage license offices; area agencies on aging; county mental health and intellectual disabilities offices; student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education; offices of special education in high schools; and Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers.

Applicants using the OVR system must complete and submit their application by 11:59 p.m. on October 10. Traditional paper application forms must be received in county voter registration offices by close of business or postmarked by October 10.

Electors who do not receive confirmation of their application within 14 days of submission should contact their county voter registration office.