Dry and mild with sunshine through midweek before rain chances return

VERY WARM THROUGH MIDWEEK: Impressive warming continues through the middle of the week. It’s not as chilly to start for Tuesday, with readings starting in the 40s for most. Plenty of sunshine boosts temperatures back into the middle 70s through the afternoon. The overnight period remains quiet with clear skies. It’s milder, with some patchy areas of fog developing late. Expect low temperatures to reach the upper 40s to middle 50s. It’s a similar scenario for Wednesday, with mainly sunny skies and just a few afternoon clouds. Readings are in the upper 70s and pushing the 80 degree mark by this point as the dry stretch continues. Thursday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds, and quite the warm day. Readings hover near 80 degrees once again. Humidity levels increase too, bringing a return to the sticky feel.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES: Fortunately, it does appear there are some rain chances trying to sneak in for the upcoming weekend. There’s a decent chance for some showers Friday, and then again on either Saturday or Sunday depending on the timing of the next system. Right now, it looks like Sunday is the day. High temperatures should remain above average, with readings well into the 70s for many. Readings could even be back to near 80 degrees by Saturday. Shower chances on Sunday could keep temperatures out of the 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The chance for showers continues into early next week. Monday looks even cloudier, with a decent chance for widespread rain showers through a good chunk of the day. Temperatures are still on the mild side, and it’s a bit humid too. Readings are in the 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!