× Gang leader that operated in York City sentenced to life in prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A gang leader that has operated for a decade or more in York City was sentenced to life in prison for racketeering and drug distribution conspiracies.

United States District Court Judge Judge Yvette Kane imposed the sentence on 32-year-old Rolando Cruz, Jr., a/k/a “Mico.”

Cruz was identified as a leader of the “Southside” street gang and a member of the Bloods, according to the United States Attorney’s Office release.

In November 2015, a jury convicted Cruz of the charges above. According to the release, over 100 witnesses were called during the trial, which included York City Police officers and detectives, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI and gang members who had previously pleaded guilty.

The jury convicted 11 other men who went the trial with Cruz.

The United States District Attorney’s Office says the gang operated in southern York, centered in the area of Maple and Duke Streets. Members of the gang included senior leaders, drug traffickers engaged in distribution and sales of narcotics, particularly crack cocaine, and “shooters,” individuals who committed acts of violence, including use of firearms on behalf of the gang and to protect its members from other gangs in York, the release states.

The release adds that the “group of violent drug traffickers” were originally affiliated with the Bloods.

From 2012-2014, ATF, the York City Police Department and the York County District Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation of Southside following violence with a rival York gang that allegedly resulted in death or shootings of members of both gangs and innocent bystanders. A total of 21 individuals were indicted — eight of them, including James Abney, a senior Southside leader, pleaded guilty to the racketeering conspiracy charge, according to the release.

Overall, all 12 men on trial in 2014 were found guilty of possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute. Others faced related charges.

The individual defendants and the charges on which they were awaiting sentencing or were sentenced:

Marc Hernandez, a/k/a “Marky D,” age 32; racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracy, drug possession with intent to deliver and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking (2 counts) is scheduled to be sentenced on October 25, 2017,

Douglas Kelly, a/k/a “Killer,” age 39; racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracy, and drug possession with intent to deliver is awaiting sentencing,

Roscoe Villega, a/k/a “P Shawn,” age 43; racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracy, and drug possession with intent to deliver is awaiting sentencing,

Tyree Eatmon, a/k/a “Ree,” age 29; racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracy, and drug possession with intent to deliver is awaiting sentencing,

Maurice Atkinson, a/k/a “Mo,” age 30; racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracy, and drug possession with intent to deliver is awaiting sentencing,

Anthony Sistrunk, a/k/a “Kanye,” age 29; racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracy, and drug possession with intent to deliver is awaiting sentencing,

Eugene Rice, a/k/a “B Mor,” age 29; drug trafficking conspiracy, and drug possession with intent to deliver is awaiting sentencing,

Angel Schueg, a/k/a “Pocko,” age 28; drug trafficking conspiracy, and drug possession with intent to deliver is awaiting sentencing,

Jalik Frederick, a/k/a “Murder Cat,” age 22; drug possession with intent to deliver was sentenced to 33 months in prison on June 5, 2017,

Brandon Orr, a/k/a “B Or,” age 23; drug possession with intent to deliver was sentenced to 34 months in prison on November 10, 2016,

Jabree Williams, a/k/a “Minute,” age 24; drug possession with intent to deliver was sentenced to 60 months in prison on May 15, 2017.

Southside gang members who pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy prior to the trial are and who are awaiting sentencing are:

James Abney, a/k/a “Doocs,” age 31.

Malik Sturdivant, a/k/a “Base,” age 25.

Jahkeem Abney, a/k/a “Foo,” age 27.

Ronald Payton, a/k/a “Ron Ron,” age 25.

Cordaress Rogers, a/k/a “Tank,” age 31.

Marquis Williams, a/k/a “Quis,” age 29.

Jerrod Brown, a/k/a “Boogie,” age 28.

Quintez Hall, a/k/a “Q,” age 25.

Richard Nolden, a/k/a “Rich,” age 27.