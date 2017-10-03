Here’s how you can help Las Vegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS — There are several ways you can donate to victims of Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, where at least 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at a country music festival.

Steve Sisolak, Chair of the Clark County Commission, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims and their families. It had collected more than $3 million as of Tuesday morning.

Also, all funds received through the National Compassion Fund will be distributed directly to victims to support their immediate and long-term needs.

Officials in Las Vegas say there has been an overwhelming turnout for blood donations — some donors waited in line for more than 6 hours — and no more blood is needed right now.

Those looking for information about loved ones still missing in the Las Vegas area can call 1-800-536-9488.

If you live in the Las Vegas area, you can volunteer transportation and other help to victims through this Facebook page.