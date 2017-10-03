× Humane Pennsylvania is getting 20 dogs and cats displaced by hurricane in Puerto Rico

READING — Humane Pennsylvania and its partner organizations are receiving about 20 dogs and cats displaced by the devastation in Puerto Rico brought by Hurricane Maria last month.

The animals are being transported today to the Humane League of Lancaster County. All the animals will receive veterinary care from Humane Veterinary Hospitals before being transferred to the Humane Society of Berks County for adoption, according to an announcement from the organization.

In addition, Humane Pennsylvania will accept an additional 25 cats and dogs transported from the British Virgin Islands to Pittsburgh at its partner organizations within the next 48 hours.

“The unique positioning we hold as a major animal welfare organization with excellent veterinary support and our location within a Spanish-speaking community makes this an ideal situation for the animals being brought in from these territories,” says Karel Minor, President and CEO of Humane Pennsylvania.

“These dogs and cats come from areas where Spanish is the primary language, and the majority of commands these animals learn are in Spanish,” Minor explains. “Being able to place these animals into Spanish-speaking homes makes the transition easier for both the animals and the families adopting them.”

In order to open additional intake and quarantine space, adoption fees are waived for all cats at both shelter locations as part of Humane Pennsylvania’s Free to a Good Home Program. This promotion is effective immediately for the entire month of October.

“This is an emergency situation where it is imperative for us to place our current shelter animals in permanent homes so that we then have space to treat and house these incoming dogs and cats in need of immediate care,” Minor said.

Transported animals from Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands will become available for adoption within one to two weeks. Normal adoption policies still apply.

Questions regarding adoption can be directed to The Humane Society of Berks County at 610-921-2348 or The Humane League of Lancaster County at 717-393-6551.

As part of our efforts to transport these displaced pets and to provide them with veterinary care, housing and adoption services, Humane Pennsylvania is accepting donations toward its Berks County Animal Response Team (Berks CART). Visit humanepa.org/donations/online-donations to make a donation.