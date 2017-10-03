Lancaster man arrested for trying to burn American flag in Penn Square

LANCASTER — A 20-year-old Lancaster man was arrested in Tuesday for allegedly attempting to burn an American flag that was part of the Soliders & Sailors monument in Penn Square, Lancaster police say.

Delonte Shaw-Canon, of the 400 block of Chambers Street, was charged with institutional vandalism, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct in the incident, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to Penn Square after callers reported a man had climbed a fence around the monument and appeared to be attempting to urinate on it. As officers were en route, additional callers reported the man was apparently trying to burn one of the American flags displayed around the monument.

When police arrived, they found Shaw-Canon inside the fenced area around the monument. They observed that one of the flags had been burned in three different spots. Shaw-Canon was found to be in possession of two lighters and a pack of matches.

There was no evidence that Shaw-Canon had urinated on the monument, police say.