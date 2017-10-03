× Lancaster man to serve up to 20 years in prison for drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is set to serve up to 20 years in prison for dealing heroin, including a sale that caused a man’s fatal overdose last year.

Joseph “Rico” Colomba, 19, pleaded guilty to felony drug delivery resulting in death and several other charges related to heroin dealing.

Colomba will serve 8 to 20 years in prison in exchange for his plea and was ordered to pay $13,751 in restitution.

Investigators found that Colomba had been selling heroin branded, “New Times,” from his New Dorwart Street home.

After a sale in December 2016, a 29-year-old Millersville man died in East Hempfield Township. An autopsy showed the victim’s death was caused by heroin and fentanyl.

The “New Times” branded baggies of heroin were found at the overdose scene. 1,232 bags of the same heroin was found at Colomba’s home.

Now, Colomba will serve jail time.