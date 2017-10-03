NASCAR Hall-of-Famer, Robert Yates, dies at 74

A longtime team owner and NASCAR Hall-of-Famer, Robert Yates, died at 74 after a battle with cancer.

Yates was battling liver cancer before passing away.

He was selected for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

His son, Doug Yates, announced his father’s passing via Twitter.

My Dad and Hero, Robert Yates, has passed and is with the Lord. Thanks for all the prayers and support. pic.twitter.com/hxa0wfdZkE — Doug Yates (@Yates_Doug) October 3, 2017

Yates helped win 77 races as an engine builder, as well as 57 victories and 48 pole positions as a team owner.

He also added a series championship with fellow Hall inductee Dale Jarrett in 1999.