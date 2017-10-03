× New Providence woman charged after allegedly using money from benefit fund to pay personal bills

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A New Providence woman faces charges after stealing money from a benefit fund created following the deaths of a mother and daughter in Lancaster County.

Jennifer Greenly, 41, is charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition and access device fraud, online court documents show.

Greenly was the custodian of the Scheetz Family Benefit Fund, which was established from community donations after the murders of Lisa Scheetz, 44, and her 16-year-old daughter, Hailey, in June 2015, according to the Pennsylvania State Police release report.

A search warrant served on PNC Bank revealed that from September 2015 to May 2016, Greenly made payments from the fund to pay personal bills to Verizon, Comcast, PPL Electric Utilities and a car loan, the release report states. A dozen transactions, totaling $3,341.96, were made from the fund into the accounts held by Greenly.

Police say Greenly admitted to using the fund to pay personal bills.