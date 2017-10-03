× NFL Week 4: How did our area teams fare?

Week 4 of the NFL Season is in the books.

Here’s a look how our four area teams fared this weekend:

EAGLES 26, CHARGERS 24

You would’ve thought it was an Eagles’ home game by the sound of the stands at the StubHub Center crowd on Sunday.

However, it was the Chargers who were at home, and fell to 0-4.

The Eagles were in command throughout the game, and found their stride in the run game for the second straight week.

RB LeGarrette Blount paced the team with 136 yards on the ground. K Jake Elliott followed up his big week with four FGs, helping lead Philadelphia to a relatively easy win.

The team returns home on Sunday, and will face the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. on FOX43.

STEELERS 26, RAVENS 9

Pittsburgh was in command throughout this game, and went into halftime with a 19-0 lead.

RB Le’Veon Bell appeared to shake off some rust after not playing in the preseason, running for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 4 catches for 42 yards through the air.

The Ravens continued to struggle getting their passing game going as their leading receiver, WR Mike Wallace, only totaled 55 yards.

The Steelers return home to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Baltimore will head out to Oakland to face the Raiders, who will play without starting QB David Carr. That game will be played at 4:05 p.m.

CHIEFS 29, REDSKINS 20

Washington got out to a fast start in the first quarter, when WR Terrelle Pryor brought in a 44-yard pass for a touchdown. After adding a field goal, the Redskins took a 10-0 lead into the second quarter.

The Chiefs responded with a 17-yard touchdown pass to TE Travis Kelce, to bring the score to 10-7 at halftime.

Kansas City took the lead in the third quarter when QB Alex Smith scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Redskins responded on the very next drive, when QB Kirk Cousins hit WR Ryan Grant for a 14-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 17-14 with Washington on top.

The teams then exchanged field goals, with Kansas City adding 9 points via kicks to the Redskins 3.

Kansas City sealed the game when LB Justin Houston was able to return a last-play desperation lateral attempt for a touchdown, bringing the game to its final 29-20 score.

Kansas City is now the only unbeaten team in the NFL at 4-0.

The Redskins get a week off as they enjoy their bye week before facing the 49ers at home on Sunday, October 15.