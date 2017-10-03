× One of three suspects in Hanover home invasion burglary, assault case remains at large, police say

HANOVER — Hanover police have obtained arrest warrants for three suspects involved in a home invasion burglary and assault that occurred Monday on the first block of York Street.

Elijah Clark-Bream, 23, Austin Light, 23, and Lauren Sanboeuf, 32, all of Hanover, are charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, criminal trespass, and simple assault. Clark-Bream is also facing one count of making terroristic threats, police say.

Sanboeuf was arrested Monday night and turned over to a constable for further disposition, police say. Light remains in an area hospital undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during the incident. Clark-Bream is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone that may have information on Clark-Bream’s whereabouts, or who may have information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Hanover Borough Police Department at (717)637-5575.