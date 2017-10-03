Pennsylvania’s slot machine revenue in September increases 1.7 percent

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported today that gross revenue from the play at slot machines at the 12 casinos rose 1.7% in September of this year.

According to the monthly report posted on the PGCB’s web site, gross revenue during September 2017 was $195,396,966 compared to the $192,150,330 in gross revenue that was generated in September 2016.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville reported slot machine revenues of $17,458,498.50 in September, an increase of 4.46 percent from September of 2016.

Nine of the 12 casinos reported increased slot machine revenue during September.