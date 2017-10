× Police seeking suspects in connection to a car wash burglary in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking suspects in connection to a car wash burglary.

On October 2 between 1:20 and 1:40 a.m., the Speedway Mart car was was burglarized.

The suspect(s) broke into the car wash building and stole money from the change machine.

Anyone with information related to the crime should contact PSP Jonestown.