Police still looking for answers in 2014 Lancaster County homicide

CLAY TWP., Lancaster County, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Dept. continues the investigation into the September 26, 2014 murder of 23-year-old, Brett James Simmons at a home in the 500 block of Clearview Road in Clay Township. Brett was shot to death during a home invasion robbery, during which his 44-year-old father; James Allen Simmons was also shot and subsequently survived the shooting event that killed his son. NLCRPD seeks further information concerning the events that led to the forcible home invasion, shooting, and subsequent killing of BRETT JAMES SIMMONS. Anyone with further information concerning this event is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or via http://www.nlcrpd.org

A reward has been offered for further information concerning this crime, that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for thebrutal murder and wounding crimes.

Please refer to NLCRPD case number 20140926M7526.