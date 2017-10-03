× Poll: Do you think the ELD mandate will make driving safer?

Electronic Logging Devices or ELDS are becoming mandatory in December 2017.

ELDS are used to electronically record a driver’s Record of Duty Status (RODS), which replaces the paper logbook some drivers currently use to record their compliance with Hours of Service (HOS) requirements.

Now, some truckers are protesting the law going into action.

OOIDA Member, Tony Justice, organized a truck drivers’ protest on Oct. 3-7 in Washington, D.C.

“We need our lawmakers to understand that our industry is not ready for this mandate economically or logistically,” Justice told LandLine Magazine.

He stressed that this is not a strike. Rather, it is a peaceful protest seeking relief from the impending electronic logging mandate.

FOX43’s Mark Roper will have local business and truck driver response from our area.

