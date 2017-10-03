Shippensburg wrestling coach killed in Las Vegas shooting

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.–A Shippensburg youth wrestling coach is among the 59 people who were killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the Shippensburg Police Department.

Bill Wolfe and his wife, Robyn, attended the Jason Aldean concert at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when shots rang out. His wife was uninjured.

“It is with the most of broken hearts, the families of Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife Robyn share that Bill has been confirmed to be among the deceased as a result of the mass attack in Las Vegas,” the police department said. “Please continue to hold our entire family as well as those affected across the nation in your unending prayers.”

Wolfe was the head coach for Shippensburg’s Greyhound wrestling team, for students kindergarten through 6th grade.

A prayer vigil was held Monday for Wolfe and his family at Doc Norcross Stadium in Shippensburg. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for his family.