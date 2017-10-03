State court upholds Harrisburg man’s bid for reduced sentence in 2011 home invasion robbery

HARRISBURG — The state Superior Court denied the appeal of a Harrisburg man who claimed a Dauphin County judge violated the law by imposing a 7- to 14-year prison sentence on him for leading an armed home invasion when he was 17 years old, court documents say.

Davon Hairston was trying to have his sentence reduced. He was convicted of robbery, burglary, aggravated and simple assault, issuing terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, theft and conspiracy in 2013. Hairston, who was 17 at the time, led a crew of burglars who targeted Penn State students at a Middletown apartment in 2011.

Superior Court Judge Alice Beck Dubow rejected Hairston’s arguments for a reduced sentence in her opinion. Among the arguments Hairston claimed in his appeal was that he should not have been tried as an adult, and that his juvenile record should not have been considered when his punishment for the home invasion was considered.