Teamster National Pipeline looking to fill hundreds of jobs in PA

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is looking to continue to expand their workforce to help build pipelines across the state of Pennsylvania. The Atlantic Sunrise pipeline alone will employ approximately 400 Teamsters, America’s skilled tradesmen. To help fill these jobs, the Teamsters Labor Management Cooperative Trust will hold a FREE job fair.

This job fair will be held Friday, October 6th and Saturday, October 7th at the Harrisburg-Hershey Crown Plaza from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. We are offering careers with great income potential, family medical insurance, travel, and retirement security.

We will train and get all hired workers ready to build these projects across Pennsylvania. At the job fair, we will explain the pipeline projects in detail, we will show project maps and routes to get an understanding of where work will take place, and we will go over working conditions, wages, and hours. Attendees will have the opportunity to fill out an application and sit down for an interview. Job requirements: must have a CDL (commercial driver’s license), must be 21 years or older, and must be willing to travel.

“We have hundreds of jobs to fill in Pennsylvania and we are looking to expand our workforce quickly!” Mike Laborde, Training Director of Teamsters National Pipeline Training Fund. “Construction experience is useful, but we will help train you before putting you out in the field. We don’t believe in setting anyone up for failure.”

Event Details

Teamsters National Pipeline FREE JOB FAIR

Friday, October 6th & Saturday, October 7th

8am – 4pm both days

Harrisburg-Hershey Crown Plaza: 23 South 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101

www.teamsterspipeline.com

Source: Teamsters National Pipeline Training Fund