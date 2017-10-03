Temperatures continue to warm, and remain well above average

FEELING WARMER AND A TAD MORE HUMID

Mostly clear evening and mild temperatures in the 70s. They fall quickly into the 50s. Morning lows range from the upper 40s to lower 50s, so not as chilly as it has been the past few mornings. Foggy areas possible for the morning too. It’s another bright, sunny day with warmer temperatures near 80 degrees. Our next system approaches Thursday, from the north, and brings a return of clouds, and a stray shower. Readings are still quite warm near 80 degrees. The front stalls over the area early Friday then lifts north as warm front. A few showers are possible but nothing widespread is expected. The clouds and shower threat keeps highs in the middle 70s.

SHOWER CHANCES INCREASE OVER THE WEEKEND

While it is mild for the weekend, we may dodge a few showers. Saturday is dry, and very warm in the lower 80s, under partly sunny skies. An approaching cold front brings the chance for showers overnight into the day Sunday. Temperatures are still mild upper 70s. The front stalls over the area for Monday. A wave of low pressure developing along it, brings another wave of much needed showers. Readings are still well above average in the middle 70s. Shower activity could linger into Tuesday, otherwise, it is partly sunny, and warming back up to near 80 degrees.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist