Tuesday morning vehicle fire slows traffic on I-83 North in Fairview Township

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County — A vehicle fire briefly slowed traffic in the northbound lanes of Interstate 83 this morning, according to the Fairview Township Fire Department.

The fire was reported shortly before 6:45 a.m. It occurred on I-83 North at Exit 38.

Two vehicles were fully involved by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. It took 15 minutes for the fire to be brought under control.

The highway was clear within 45 minutes. No one was injured.