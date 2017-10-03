York County Drug Task Force arrests Philadelphia man on suspicion of dealing meth

YORK — A Philadelphia man was arrested Thursday by members of the York County Drug Task Force after he was found to be in possession of four ounces of methamphetamine, a press release issued by the Task Force said.

Gregory A. Jackson, 52, was taken into custody after Task Force members learned he would be traveling from Philadelphia to York with the meth, which he allegedly intended to distribute to another person. Task Force members located Jackson in downtown York and conducted surveillance of his activities before taking him into custody.

Police seized approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $5,000, at the time.

Jackson was charged with one count of Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. He was arraigned later that day and committed to the York County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail. A state parole detainer was also filed at that time.