Little Shop of Horrors brings laughs, love and NYC talent to Lancaster’s Fulton Theatre

LANCASTER, Pa, - Working on Skid Row presents its challenges, but Seymour is also in love with his co-worker Audrey and would do anything to gain her attention. But whatever you do, DO NOT FEED THE PLANT!

Broadway star Patrice Covington, national touring performer Christine Sherrill and the cast of Little Shop of Horrors present a musical full of laughs and a love story that's stood the test of time. But the stars of the show are brought to Central PA by a love of the arts and a Lancastrian that made an impression on their hearts throughout the years.