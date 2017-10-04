Appeals Court upholds voluntary manslaughter conviction for 2014 case

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Today, the Pennsylvania Superior Court said that there was enough evidence to sustain a voluntary manslaughter conviction from a 2014 case.

On November 19, 2014, Jamoni Anderson, 18 at the time, shot and killed Maurice Geter for stealing one of his drug customers. Anderson, accompanied by two friends, confronted Geter in Apricot Alley in the City of Harrisburg, and used a gun, which had a laser sight, to shoot and kill Geter. Police discovered Geter in the street with a gunshot wound, and he was transported to Harrisburg Hospital, where he later died.

Anderson acknowledged that he shot the victim for stealing one of his clients, and was charged with voluntary manslaughter, then sentenced to six to twenty years in state prison in August 2016.