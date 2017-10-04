BB&T to close call center in Lititz, 82 expected to be without jobs

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– BB&T has confirmed that they will close their call center in Lititz, and 82 people are expected to be laid off.

The facility, located at 26 North Cedar Street, will be sold to a buyer.

David White, the vice president of corporate communications at BB&T, said, “After careful consideration, we’ve made the decision to close our facility at 26 North Cedar Street in Lititz, Pa. This will affect approximately 82 positions related to the staffing of our call center and processing services operations there. We understand this is a difficult time for these associates and we will support them through this transition with respect and compassion. This includes helping them find other opportunities inside and outside our company and providing ample notice and severance packages.”