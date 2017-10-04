Coffee With a Cop in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police officers taking part in a chance to establish closer community relations today.

Members of the Manheim Township Police Department participated in national "Coffee With a Cop Day." Officers met with members of the community at a Starbucks, from 8:00 to 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, to exchange ideas and listen to community concerns.

"We are a part of the community, the community is part of us," said Sgt. Michael Piacentino with the department. "It's important that we have that open communication. We need to be approachable to people, and they need to be able to come to us to have this exchange."

The Coffee With a Cop program started on the west coast five years ago.