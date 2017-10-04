Columbia man facing charges after allegedly assaulting wife, attempting to flee police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Columbia man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his wife and attempting to flee police.

Gregory Schmitt, 31, is facing fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia among other charges.

On October 3 at approximately 5:35 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Cherry Street for a reported domestic assault that had occurred the previous evening on October 2.

Upon arrival, police met with Schmitt and his wife. The wife had a minor facial injury sustained from the incident the day before.

At that time, police attempted to convince Schmitt to the leave the premises, but he became hostile.

Schmitt entered his 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee before revving his engine for several seconds.

Then, she sped off at a high rate of speed and was spinning his tires.

Police pursued Schmitt who refused to stop for several blocks while he drove erratically while numerous people and children were out on the sidewalks.

Schmitt pulled over in the 400 block of Locust Street and had to be physically removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

In his vehicle, police found drug paraphernalia and several edged weapons.

Now, he is facing charges.