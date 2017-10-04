Crash in Ephrata claims life of 64-year-old Lititz man

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — A 64-year-old Lititz man was killed in an accident involving a tractor trailer on the 300 block of South Reading Road Wednesday morning in Ephrata.

The victim was driving north in a Toyota sedan when he struck the rear of a northbound tractor trailer driven by Wayne Michael Sauder, 24, of Denver.

The victim died at Wellspan-Ephrata Hospital. Sauder was uninjured.

South Reading Road was closed for three hours while police investigated the crash. The accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ephrata police at (717) 738-9200.