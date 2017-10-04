Dauphin County duo sought for alleged armed robbery

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — State Police are seeking a man and woman suspected of robbing a victim and leaving him partially clothed in the woods in Perry County in the early morning hours on Monday.

Charmayne Maddy, 45, and John Williams, 47, are accused of approaching a man at an abandoned parking lot in Carlisle and ordering him into their vehicle at gunpoint. They then allegedly drove the man to Millers Gap Road in Perry County, ordered him to remove some of his clothing, bound him with duct tape and left him in the woods. They allegedly stole the victim’s keys, cell phone, and wallet, which contained his Visa debit card.

The victim was located by a passerby at approximately 7:15 a.m. In the meantime, Maddy and Williams allegedly used his debit cards to make several withdrawals at several ATMs in Cumberland County. The last known transaction occurred between 5 and 6 a.m.

Police say the suspects were driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with PA registration ZHA8333. The weapon they used during the alleged robbery was a 12-gauge shotgun.

Police are still searching for Maddy and Williams, who they say are to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact state police or the U.S. Marshals Service.