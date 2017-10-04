Fire destroys Adams County home

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. – No one was injured after fire tore through a home in Adams County.

Authorities say flames broke out at the home on Hospital Road in Cumberland Township around 12:00 a.m., Wednesday.

The fire destroyed the house.

Crews say it was half engulfed when they arrived on scene and units from several counties were called in to help.

The location of the home made it more difficult to battle the flames.

Chief of the Barlow Fire Department, Eric Hubbard says, “Just getting the water supply established and getting the water here since we’re out in a rural area, that was our biggest problem this evening. Once we got it established, we were in pretty good shape.”

Crews will be out on scene Wednesday morning to investigate the cause of the fire.