Former Northeastern superintendent pleads guilty to charges connected to 2015 assault

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The former superintendent of Northeastern School District has been sentenced to serve 6 to 23 months in prison for assaulting his estranged wife’s boyfriend in 2015.

Shawn Minnich, 45, of Conewago Township, pleaded guilty to simple assault, terroristic threats and two counts of recklessly endangering another person for the incident.

On December 4, 2015, Minnich forced his way into his estranged wife’s home and assaulted her boyfriend.

Minnich had served as the superintendent of the Northeastern School District from 2013 to 2016, when the school board dismissed him after his education certification was suspended.

In addition to his prison sentence, Minnich has also been ordered to spend six years on probation.