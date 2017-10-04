Furry Friends with Zan, the cat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Zan the cat!

Zan was born in April 2017.

Currently, Zan lives with adult cats, a Jack Russell and a medium sized mix breed dog, which should make him easily adaptable.

Zan has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped!

He is a very friendly and playful cat that loves to run, play on steps, and play with his animal companions.

Zan is likely to be a lap cat, and is available for adoption with his brother and sister on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Centerville Pet Rescue located inside That Fish Place-That Pet Place in Lancaster.