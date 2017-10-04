Lancaster County police officer was in crowd at Las Vegas shooting, escaped without injury
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — An East Hempfield Township police officer was in attendance at the concert in Las Vegas during Sunday night’s mass shooting and escaped without serious injury, according to a LancasterOnline report.
An East Hempfield Township officer confirmed the report for FOX43.
Richard Guack was in the crowd when the shooting began, but is safe and OK.
“He’s a great officer,” East Hempfield Police Lt. Tammy Marsh told LancasterOnline. “We’re truly blessed that he’s OK.”
Guack will return to work on Monday, the East Hempfield Police Department said.
40.080410 -76.375305