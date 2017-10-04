Lancaster County police officer was in crowd at Las Vegas shooting, escaped without injury

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 3: At the corner of Sunset Road and Las Vegas Blvd., mourners attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting, October 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Late Sunday night, a lone gunman killed over 50 people and injured over 500 people after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — An East Hempfield Township police officer was in attendance at the concert in Las Vegas during Sunday night’s mass shooting and escaped without serious injury, according to a LancasterOnline report.

An East Hempfield Township officer confirmed the report for FOX43.

Richard Guack was in the crowd when the shooting began, but is safe and OK.

“He’s a great officer,” East Hempfield Police Lt. Tammy Marsh told LancasterOnline. “We’re truly blessed that he’s OK.”

Guack will return to work on Monday, the East Hempfield Police Department said.