Lemoyne man charged with Possesion of Child Pornography

LEMOYNE, Pa. — After an investigation that began in February, a Lemoyne man was arrested Tuesday on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Criminal Use of a Communication facility.

Peter Eckenrode, 25, of Lemoyne was arrested Tuesday by West Shore Regional Police, following an investigation. The investigation, which began in February 2017, was regarding possible child pornography being downloaded at a home in Lemoyne. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and seized multiple electronic devices from the home, according to a release from police.

Eckenrode was arrested as a result of the investigation, and was arraigned Tuesday morning, according to court documents. Bail was posted at $50,000, which was posted Tuesday. Eckenrode has a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 21st.