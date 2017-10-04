× Lewisberry man facing charges for January drug delivery that resulted in death

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Lewisberry man is facing charges after a drug delivery resulted in death.

Brett Zeigler, 38, is facing drug delivery resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter among other charges.

On January 13, 2017, at 4:45 p.m. police were dispatched to the 300 block of Ridge Road for a possible drug induced cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, they found Jeremy Umphred, 37, unreponsive and laying on the ground. He was taken to Harrisburg Hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead at January 16 at 9:30 a.m.

After searching Umphred’s cell phone, authorities found text messages to Zeigler outlining an exchange that took place earlier on January 13.

Umphred was to have sold food stamps in exchange for money which was then used to purchase heroin.

A toxicology report of Umphred showed that there was Carfentanil in his system, and his death was ruled as Acute Carfentanil Toxicity.

For helping provide Umphred with the heroin, Zeigler is now facing charges.