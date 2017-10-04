× Lititz man facing public drunkenness charge after allegedly being intoxicated at a Turkey Hill

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A 24-year-old Lititz man is facing a public drunkenness charge after allegedly being intoxicated at a Turkey Hill Store.

Ian Levasseur, 24, of the 100 block of Brookview Drive, is facing a public drunkenness charge for the incident.

On October 3 around 11:55 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of North Oak Street in Warwick Township for a report of an intoxicated person in the parking lot.

Police located Levasseur and issued a summons charging him with the offense.