McCaskey high school principal placed on paid administrative leave

LANCASTER — Dr. Bill Jimenez, principal at McCaskey High School in The School District of Lancaster, has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a statement by superintendent Damaris Rau.

The statement, in its entirety:

“The School District of Lancaster has made a leadership change at the McCaskey Campus. Dr. Bill Jimenez is on leave from the School District of Lancaster until the School Board meeting on October 17. For now, Dr. Jay Butterfield will serve as the Lead Campus Administrator for the McCaskey Campus, in addition to his current Director of Schools role. I have full confidence in his ability to take on this additional responsibility.

Because these decisions involve personnel, we ask that the public respect the confidential process we would afford any of our employees.

The District’s goal, as always, is to act in the best interests of everyone involved – our staff, our students and their families.”

Jimenez has been the principal at McCaskey High School since 2009.