Memorial service planned for Shippensburg coach killed in Las Vegas shooting

SHIPPENSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Shippensburg youth wrestling and little league coach was among those killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday night.

Bill Wolfe and his wife, Robyn, were in Las Vegas celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. On Tuesday, police confirmed Bill was killed in the shooting.

Wolfe worked as an engineer and was a very active coach in the community. He coached wrestling at an elementary school and also Little League in Shippensburg for more than 6 years.

Members of the community say he will be remembered for his dedication to mentoring youth.

A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Newburg First Church of God at 260 Newburg Rd.

Friends have also set up a GoFundMe page to help the Wolfe family during this time.