Mount Joy woman sought for suspected retail theft at Lancaster Walmart

LANCASTER — Manheim Township police are seeking a Mount Joy woman suspected of shoplifting from a Walmart on September 27.

Police say Rachel M. Fultano, 27, and an accomplice, Chad Karcinell, 24, both of Mount Joy, are charged with retail theft in the incident, which happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the Walmart on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike. Police say the duo was observed working together to conceal $96.10 worth of merchandise from the store and leaving without paying.

Karcinell received a citation for his role in the incident, while an arrest warrant was obtained for Fultano, who remains at large.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-2816.