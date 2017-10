Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York, PA-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett stopped by Central Market in York City to meet the tenants. Central Market is welcoming Sweet Annie's Mobile Flower Show and H and K Woodworking. Chris got to checkout what each business will be contributing to the market. For more information log on to: http://www.centralmarketyork.com