Penn Township Municipal Authority official: “Not a very good outlook” on permanent fix to water system

PENN TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa. -- Water woes prompt a group to push for action in Penn Township, Perry County.

Neighbors in the Sunshine Hill section say they’re tired of having to buy bottled water or having to constantly repair their water filters.

People who live there packed the Penn Township Municipal Authority meeting to push for a long term solution for the area’s water system.

"For the past 10 years, we've dealt with water that is often dirty, cloudy, and at times, we have little to no water pressure and at times, we have no water at all," said Andrea Harvath, who lives on Butchershop Road.

She worries one day - she - and other Sunshine Hill residents will not have any water to drink.

"The system is basically failing, and they need to pursue a long term solution to the problem," she said.

The Penn Township Municipal Authority oversees the Sunshine Hill Water System.

One neighbor shows FOX 43 his water filter and says this a complicated issue for the municipal authority.

"Until we get some outside help, I really don't think there's anything else they can do do, which is frustrating us, but I understand. They're my neighbors, and they're also on the water, and they're doing the best they can with it," said Ed Tieje.

Neighbors pleaded for answers.

Officials though say it would take $2 million to get a brand new system and that money may be hard to come by.

"Not a very good outlook," said Municipal Authority Chairman Henry Holman III. "The authority has been doing everything we can do and spending our time. We're a group of volunteers, and we've all stepped up to the plate," he said.

An ordinance prevents Sunshine Hill residents from currently drilling a well.

Officials are looking at developers who could pay for a new system or combining systems with Duncannon.

"It's imperative that something be done up there, but as Henry said, how are we going to pay for it?" said James Kocher, Vice Chairman of the Municipal Authority.

The chairman says he doesn't want to get anyone's hopes up by announcing a fix too early. He does tell FOX 43 the municipal authority is in the preliminary stages of talking to a developer.