Police seeking suspect in Carlisle bank robbery

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Wednesday morning in Carlisle.

At approximately 11am Wednesday morning, Carlisle Police were dispatched to a robbery occurring at Santander bank, located on Penrose Place in Carlisle. According to a release from police, a man entered the bank and demanded cash. The suspect did not display a weapon, and was able to leave the bank through the front door, with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was described as a black male, about 6’5″ around 185 pounds, with short hair and a goatee. During the time of the robbery he was seen wearing a black and red Nike hoodie and dark jeans.

Anyone with additional information should call Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.